‘Never bet against me’, Trump remains confident of snatching victory from Biden

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump is still confident of snatching victory from President-elect, Joe Biden even though he is behind by just more than 20,000 votes out of nearly 3.3 million cast.

“We’re going to win Wisconsin,” he said on Friday during a phone call with conservative Washington Examiner columnist Byron York. But Biden won Trump in Wisconsin with about 22,500 votes, based on unofficial results.

It is expected Trump will call for a recount there next week. In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by 22,478 votes out of almost three million cast and a recount that year affected only 131 votes – in his favour.

“Arizona – it’ll be down to 8,000 votes, and if we can do an audit of the millions of votes, we’ll find 8,000 votes easy. If we can do an audit, we’ll be in good shape there,” Trump continued.

He expressed confidence he will win Georgia after the hand recount of votes that began Friday. “We’re down to about 10,000, 11,000 votes, and we have hand counting.”

The president-elect however took Georgia becoming the first democrat to to so since 1992. The win solidifies Biden’s victory with 306 votes in the electoral college.

Trump is projected to win North Carolina, reaching 232 electoral college votes.

This came after the allegations by Trump and his Republican party that voting fraud and lost ballots led to his loss to Joe Biden in last week’s election was rejected by US election officials.

In a statement on Friday, senior US federal and state election officials rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud, saying “the November 3 election was the most secure in American history”.

The statement came hours after Trump once again cried foul, retweeting a claim that an election equipment maker “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.

