'Never let sugar daddy babes deceive you,’ Ex-BBNaija house, Tacha aims subtle dig at rival, Mercy Eke | Ripples Nigeria

A former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tacha Akide, on Monday aimed a thinly-veiled dig at her rival in the reality TV show, Mercy Eke.

In a post on her Instagram page, Tacha urged young women to never lose sight of their purpose in life because of “sugar daddy babes.”

Her comment came barely 48 hours after Eke acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

The duo’s rivalry began during the 2019 edition of BBNaija which was eventually won by Eke.

They both gained massive followership because of their charismatic and controversial personality.

Tacha was later kicked out of the show after an altercation with the eventual winner.

Before her disqualification, Tacha was tipped as one of the favourite housemates to win the competition.

The young women have continued to make snide remarks towards each other on social media two years after the reality TV show

She wrote: “Good morning Queens.

“Don’t let these sugar daddy babes make you feel like you are not doing enough, dust your crowns.

“Get up and go build that empire because you can.”

