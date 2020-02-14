Latest Politics Top Stories

New Bayelsa governor, Diri to be sworn in later Friday

February 14, 2020
BAYELSA GUBER: Diri's campaign asks police to prosecute 'APC thugs'
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri, will be sworn in later on Friday at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

A Bayelsa State government official told journalists on Friday afternoon that the new governor would be inaugurated later in the day.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, who were initially declared winner of last year’s governorship election and pronounced the Peoples Democratic Party candidate (PDP), Douye Diri, as the duly elected governor of the state.

READ ALSO: Buhari meets Bagudu, Badaru in Aso Rock

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday morning issued a Certificate of Return to Diri in compliance with the apex court’s verdict.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!