New Bayelsa governor, Diri to be sworn in later Friday

The Bayelsa State governor-elect, Senator Douye Diri, will be sworn in later on Friday at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

A Bayelsa State government official told journalists on Friday afternoon that the new governor would be inaugurated later in the day.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, who were initially declared winner of last year’s governorship election and pronounced the Peoples Democratic Party candidate (PDP), Douye Diri, as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday morning issued a Certificate of Return to Diri in compliance with the apex court’s verdict.

