New coronavirus cases at Tottenham force Fulham clash off

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham billed for London on Wednesday has been called off because of new coronavirus cases at Spurs.

The game was due to start at 7:00p.m Nigeria time, but the visitors had requested for the clash to be postponed and the decision was confirmed three hours before kick-off.

The fixture is the second English topflight game to be called off this week due to coronavirus, with Everton vs Manchester City having been postponed on Monday.

On Tuesday, the latest round of Premier League Covid-19 testing found 18 people had the virus – the highest figure recorded in the testing programme.

“The Premier League informed us of the decision this [Wednesday] afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of Covid-19 positive cases among their players and staff.

“Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Fulham for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected,” a Tottenham statement said.

The other Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Liverpool will go on as planned on Wednesday night.

