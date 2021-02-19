New details emerge, as CAP nears acquisition of Portland Paints | Ripples Nigeria

Business
New details emerge, as CAP nears acquisition of Portland Paints
As Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc nears acquisition of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, both companies have undergone their court-ordered meeting, as they reach a resolution which pushes the acquisition plan towards the end.
Prior to the court-ordered meeting, CAP had offered Portland Paints’ shareholders cash consideration of N2.90 kobo for every share held in Portland Paints or a share consideration of 1 new ordinary share of CAP at N0.50kobo, in exchange for every 8 ordinary share held in Portland Paints.
Portland Paints shareholders have agreed to the offer, which will pend till regulatory approval from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the court, a statement released to the investing public on Thursday, disclosed.
In October last year, both companies had explained how they arrived at the pay-off, “The proposed consideration represents a 45% premium to the last traded share price of Portland Paints on October 16, 2020, being the last business day prior to the date on which CAP sent its merger proposal to the Board of Portland Paints and a 41% premium on the trading price as at close of trading on October 23, 2020.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that upon the acquisition becoming effective, 99,176,942 of Portland Paints shares will be alloted to CAP’s Scheme Shareholders who elect to receive the share consideration.
Meanwhile, once CAP and Portland Paints conclude the consolidation, Portland Paints brand name will be dropped, as CAP will remain. Part of the deal include CAP absorbing Portland Paints liabilities including debts.
All the products under Portland Paints will also be owned by CAP, expanding the companies dominance in the paint market which consist of Berger Paints, Dulux, Meyer Paints, President Paints, Eagle Paints and many other small brands.
While speaking on the essence of the acquisition, the firm said, “CAP and Portland Paints play in distinct segments, and the enlarged CAP will have a broader portfolio covering the top-end/premium decorative segment, the mid-market decorative segments as well as the industrial segment (in particular marine and protective coatings).
“We believe that the Proposed Merger will provide our customers access to a broader product portfolio and a wider range of value options to meet their needs.” the company stated in October 2020.
Note that both regulator and the court could modify the details of the deal, but CAP and Portland Paints have given their directors authority to accept the modification as seen fit by the SEC and the court.
RipplesMetrics…How Nigeria entered, exited recession (Animation)
On Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released Nigeria’s Gross Domestic report to show how the economy had fared in 2020.
While some sectors recorded growth despite the challenges of the pandemic and an economic recession, some other sectors plunged, living workers in those sectors fearing for their jobs.
The NBS report shows that the full-year GDP contracted by 1.92 percent in 2020 from a growth of 2.27 recorded in 2019.
Within the year, the second and third quarter drove Nigeria into recession before a surprising rebound in the fourth quarter to 0.11 percent.
During the year, Ripples Nigeria observed the following sectors as the best and worst-performing sectors in 2020.
Quarrying and other Mineral sector
The Quarrying and other Mineral sector emerged the best performing sector in 2020, growing 21.16 percent.
Telecommunications and Information
The Telecommunications and Information sector took the second spot of top performers, growing by 15.90 percent in 2020 compared to 11.41 percent in 2019 and 17.64 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This sector drove the overall performance of the information and communications sector to 12.90 percent, up from 11.08 percent recorded in 2019.
Financial Institutions
Financial institutions emerged as the third best performing sector in 2020, growing by 13.34 percent compared to 2.24 percent in 2019.
Although the sector contracted 2.48 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, the contraction was offset by the strong growth recorded in the other quarters.
The overall financial and insurance sector grew 9.37 in 2020 from 2.56 in 2019. This growth was mainly driven by the financial institutions as the insurance sector plunged 15.30 percent.
Broadcasting
This sector under the information and communications sector grew 4.85 percent in 2020 compared to 2.29 percent in 2019 and 4.42 percent in Q4’20.
The broadcasting sector alongside the telecommunication sectors were the only sectors that boosted the growth of the information and communications sector.
Motor vehicles and assembly
Motor vehicles and assembly recorded a growth of 4.03 percent, higher than 2.31 recorded in 2019 and 2.02 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This sector grew 1.04 percent, 6.95 percent, and 7.03 percent in the first, second, and third quarter of 2020.
Top five declining sectors
While some sectors stood resilient some other sectors in the economy could not withstand the pressure from the pandemic. These sectors were;
Oil refining
Oil refining contracted by 66.2 percent in 2020 compared to a contraction of 31.39 percent in the previous year, and 56.50 recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Air Transport
The Covid-19 induced lockdown led to a contraction of 36.98 percent in air transport, waning from a growth of 13.17 percent in the year 2019.
Air transport recorded a 5.68 percent in the first quarter of 2020 after which it contracted by 57.38 percent, 38.86 percent and 51.69 percent in the second, third and fourth quarter respectively.
Rail Transport and Pipeline
Rail transport and pipeline also contracted by 33.64 percent in 2020 compared to 1.74 in 2019, and 11.99 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Road Transport
Reeling from the effect of the pandemic, the road transport sector also contracted by 22.25 percent in 2020 compared to a growth of 11.24 percent in 2019, and 1.37 percent in Q4’2020.
Coal Mining
Coal Mining also contracted by 20.50 percent compared to a growth of 13.15 in the full year of 2019 and contracted 23.16 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Binance founder faults cryptocurrency exchanges for ignoring Binance coin, XVS
Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has faulted competitors for overlooking BNB (binance coin), and not listing it on their exchange for users to buy and sell.
Binance coin is one of the growing cryptocurrencies in the world, which Zhao described as the 4th largest cryptocurrency.
According to him, Binance coin not being listed by other exchanges limits its rivals’ growth.
Zhao said he shouldn’t be bothered about the decision as it favours him, but he wants the cryptocurrency market to grow. Aside from BNB, the Binance founder also mentioned the omission of Cake and XVS (another type of cryptocurrency) by other cryptocurrency platforms.
“It’s interesting many exchanges won’t list the 4th largest crypto. It shows a finite mindset. And they still don’t understand that it limits their own growth. As #BSC/#BNB gets bigger, this effect will become increasingly clear.
“And already the largest in daily smart contract transaction volume. Let’s watch them miss out on the real DeFi action.
“It’s crazy to see many exchanges didn’t list tokens like $CAKE, $XVS, etc. Their loss. The selfish part of me didn’t want to tell them this actually. But we want the industry to grow.
“#BSC and projects on BSC will continue to grow without other exchange listings. They got @Binance already. It’s really for the other exchanges’ benefit to list some of the strong #BSC tokens.” Zhao said in a statement on Twitter, on Thursday.
Checks by Ripples Nigeria showed that 0.0051263 units of BNB sells at $263.45 on Binance, while 0.0019125 units of XVS is trading at $98.29. No figure was listed for Cake as at the time of filing this report.
Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced earlier on Thursday that Nigeria’s economy has exited recession following the fourth quarter 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.11 percent.
The news, however, seem to have little or no impact on stock market investors’ confidence as Nigeria’s bourse remained in a bearish state.
Nigerian stock market continued on a declining path as investors lose over N132.42 billion following the close of the market on Thursday.
The equity capitalisation closed at N21.036 trillion, below the N21.16 trillion the market closed with on Wednesday.
The All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.63 percent following a loss of 253.13 basis points to end trade at 40,212.19 ASI on Thursday. This was below the 40,465.32 ASI the market closed with the previous trading day.
Activities monitored at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by Ripples Nigeria showed that the volume of shares traded rose as investors traded 426.26 million shares on Thursday, more than the 244.20 million shares traded on Wednesday.
Also, the number of deals sealed by investors increased to 4,972 at the close of market on Thursday, surpassing the 4,083 deals recorded on Wednesday.
The value of shares was not left out as NSE reported that it increased to N4.75 billion from N2.65 billion recorded on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at the capital market, Briscoe rose to the top gainers’ chart after its share price increased by 10 percent to close at N0.23kobo on Thursday, against the N0.2kobo it opened with.
Cornerstone came second with N0.64kobo as its share price moved upward from N0.59kobo following a 8.47 percent rise in share price.
Royal Exchange followed after closing the market with N0.27kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.25kobo per share after recording 8 percent gain.
NAHCO share price rose by 6.51 percent to move to N2.29kobo from the opening trade of N2.15kobo.
Niger Insurance completed the top five with N0.23kobo per share, rising by 4.55 percent in share price from N0.22kobo.
UPL topped the losers’ chart after shielding N0.12kobo of its share price to close the market at N1.2kobo, having opened trading with N1.32kobo.
Chams also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N0.22kobo from N0.24kobo per share, following a loss of 8.33 percent.
UPDCREIT share price dipped by N0.45kobo to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N5.35kobo from N5.8kobo it opened with.
Multiverse share price declined to N0.24kobo per share from N0.26kobo, declining by 7.69 percent.
Japaul Gold completed the list as its share price fell by 5.56 percent to end trade with N0.68kobo, having opened trade with N0.72kobo per share.
For top traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Thursday as investors traded N129.80 million shares worth N949.31 million.
Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 37.73 million valued at N912.01 million.
Dangote Sugar was next with 37.12 million shares traded at a cost of N688.39 million.
GTBank reported 35.42 million shares worth over N1.07 billion, while Transcorp recorded 28.85 million traded shares at a value of N26.61 million.
