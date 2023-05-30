New Ebonyi gov freezes all govt bank accounts, appoints CPS

The newly inaugurated governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has ordered the freezing of all Bank accounts belonging to the state government.

Nwifuru announced the freezing order in a statement by his newly appointed Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor.

Uzor had served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe.

Uzor, in the statement, said the freezing order takes effect from today, Tuesday the 30th of May, 2023.

Nwifuru, according to the statement, directed bank managers to ensure that no withdrawal will be made from government accounts untill further notice.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has directed the immediate freezing of all State government accounts domiciled in various banks with effect from , Tuesday, 30th May 2023.

“Consequently the Governor directs the Bank managers of the all the banks that operate government accounts to immediately comply by ensuring that no payment is made from any government accounts till further notice” Uzor said.

