New Electoral Act, Buhari’s best legacy to Nigeria – IPAC

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Sunday described the recent signing of the Electoral Act as President Muhammadu Buhari’s best legacy to Nigeria.

The President signed the Act on Friday, exactly 25 days after the National Assembly forwarded the document to him for assent.

The IPAC National Vice Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari had shown that he was determined to advance the nation’s democracy by signing the Electoral Act.

He also commended the National Assembly for working with the President on the Electoral Act.

The National Legal Adviser of the Accord Party urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take advantage of the new electoral law and conduct credible elections for Nigerians in 2023.

Mgbudem said: “A brand new Electoral Act less than one year to the general election can be adjudged as the best legacy the President can bequeath to Nigerians.

“The new Electoral Act will revolutionize the process of electing leaders at various levels of government. It will herald an era of competent and credible leaders who will emerge through a transparent voting exercise.”

