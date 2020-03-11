New Emir of Kano gets letter of appointment

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, presented a letter of appointment to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Until his new appointment, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi.

The state government had on Monday announced Bayero as the new Emir after dethroning Muhammed Sanusi II.

The government claimed the monarch was dethroned for allegedly disrespecting Governor Ganduje and other constituted authorities in the state.

The government had since banished Sanusi to Nasarawa State.

While his legal team had promised to fight his dethronement and banishment in court, the deposed Emir had taken his sack in good faith.

