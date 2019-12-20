New evidence, weapons’ analysis show Iran responsible for attack on Saudi oil facilities, report reveals

An interim report by the United States of America has reinforced an earlier assessment that Iran was the mastermind behind the offensive on two Saudi Arabia oil facilities on September 14.

The United States has said that the new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from the scene of the incident indicates that the attack likely came from the north.

“This, in combination with the assessed 900 kilometer maximum range of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), indicates with high likelihood that the attack originated north of Abqaiq,” the interim report said, referring to the location of one of the Saudi oil facilities that were hit.

The interim report of its investigation – seen by Reuters News Agency on Friday added that the US had identified several similarities between the drones used in the raid and an Iranian-designed and produced unmanned aircraft known as the IRN-05 UAV.

Moments after the attack, the Saudi Defence Ministry declared that the drone strikes on two of its oil facilities in the Abqaiq and Khurais areas of the country were “unquestionably sponsored” by Iran.

Defence ministry says no way attacks were launched from Yemen, even though Houthi rebels boast drones can easily fly 700km.

The kingdom was still investigating where exactly the drone attacks were launched from insisting there was no way the attacks could have been launched from Yemen, as claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

