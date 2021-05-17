 New group emerges, begs Jonathan to run for 2023 presidential election | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

New group emerges, begs Jonathan to run for 2023 presidential election

Published

2 hours ago

on

ECOWAS hints at lifting sanctions on Mali after naming interim president

A new group, Youths Earnestly Demand For Goodluck E.Jonathan (YED4GEJ 2023), has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for the 2023 presidential election, promising to raise campaign funds for him if he decides to contest.

The group which launched a campaign tagged #BringBackGEJ Project, on Sunday, said it believes Jonathan has all it takes to bring back sanity to the country as he is “a true democrat, a nation builder, a goal-oriented leader of integrity”

The National Chairman of the YED4GEJ 2023, Prince Teddy Omiloli and National Director Operations, Comrade Douye Daniel, in a joint statement at the launch of the campaign in Abuja, said they were optimistic that Jonathan would tackle the challenges bedeviling the country if given the mandate.

The group further explained that the former President had seen the need for a restructuring of Nigeria while in office with the National conference of 2014, but some forces would not allow him to implement the much needed restructuring by voting him out of office, “therefore, there was the need for Nigerians to give him another chance to implement the restructuring.”

Read also: My purported interest in 2023 presidential election mere speculation – Jonathan

“At this point in time, after a vivid look into the ideologies and activities of our present political players which includes the youths and elders, we saw in Goodluck Jonathan, a true democrat, a nation builder, a divine inspired goal oriented leader of integrity that has the solution to the present Nigeria problems,” the statement reads.

“He (Jonathan) has proven that he can sacrifice anything to ensure the unity, peace and development of our great nation Nigeria.

“We, as youths of this great nation, after discovering the Nigeria problems and found the solution in Goodluck Jonathan, we are calling on all Nigerians including our political elites, present administration and religious leaders to join the call for the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and also join our #BringbackGEJ project.

“We the youths are ready to purchase President Jonathan’s form in any party he chooses to flag from and we will fund his electioneering campaign from the beginning to end the moment he accepts this divine call.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports11 hours ago

CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Sports11 hours ago

BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
Sports12 hours ago

NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports12 hours ago

Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day

Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...
rafael nadal rafael nadal
Sports12 hours ago

Nadal beats Djokovic to win 10th Italian Open title

Rafael Nadal wrapped up another excellent outing in Rome with a victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech5 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech6 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech7 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...