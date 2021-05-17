New group emerges, begs Jonathan to run for 2023 presidential election | Ripples Nigeria

A new group, Youths Earnestly Demand For Goodluck E.Jonathan (YED4GEJ 2023), has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for the 2023 presidential election, promising to raise campaign funds for him if he decides to contest.

The group which launched a campaign tagged #BringBackGEJ Project, on Sunday, said it believes Jonathan has all it takes to bring back sanity to the country as he is “a true democrat, a nation builder, a goal-oriented leader of integrity”

The National Chairman of the YED4GEJ 2023, Prince Teddy Omiloli and National Director Operations, Comrade Douye Daniel, in a joint statement at the launch of the campaign in Abuja, said they were optimistic that Jonathan would tackle the challenges bedeviling the country if given the mandate.

The group further explained that the former President had seen the need for a restructuring of Nigeria while in office with the National conference of 2014, but some forces would not allow him to implement the much needed restructuring by voting him out of office, “therefore, there was the need for Nigerians to give him another chance to implement the restructuring.”

“At this point in time, after a vivid look into the ideologies and activities of our present political players which includes the youths and elders, we saw in Goodluck Jonathan, a true democrat, a nation builder, a divine inspired goal oriented leader of integrity that has the solution to the present Nigeria problems,” the statement reads.

“He (Jonathan) has proven that he can sacrifice anything to ensure the unity, peace and development of our great nation Nigeria.

“We, as youths of this great nation, after discovering the Nigeria problems and found the solution in Goodluck Jonathan, we are calling on all Nigerians including our political elites, present administration and religious leaders to join the call for the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and also join our #BringbackGEJ project.

“We the youths are ready to purchase President Jonathan’s form in any party he chooses to flag from and we will fund his electioneering campaign from the beginning to end the moment he accepts this divine call.”

By Isaac Dachen…

