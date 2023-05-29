New Kano Gov, Yusuf, vows to probe Ganduje over N241bn debt

Abba Yusuf, the new governor of Kano state, has promised to investigate the N241 billion debt outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje left behind.

Yusuf, during a media briefing on Monday, bemoaned the paucity and sparsity of the handover notes he had obtained from the most recent government.

He claimed that by departing the state without personally turning it over to him, Ganduje violated accepted democratic norms.

He said, “The handover notes are not enough for us. It is a very scanty note. The transition committee report was also very scanty.

READ ALSO:Kano governor-elect, Yusuf, declares assets ahead of inauguration

“Nothing we can do as representatives of the state, we can’t refuse to collect what was given to us. We will look at it. Where we are satisfied, we will take action. Where we are also not satisfied, we will also take action accordingly.

“It is so disheartening that the government left a debt profile of over N241 billion for us. Where are we going to source the money? The IGR they talk about is nothing to write home about. The money they realised through Kano Internal Revenue Service was nothing to write home about. Why the use of so many consultants? Just like rain conduit for the resources of the people of Kano state. We are going to look at it. I am not satisfied!

“I pray Almighty Allah to reward him (Ganduje) according to what he did for the state. We are not here to steal money, we are not here to grab their lands. We are here to work and by the grace of Allah, we will achieve all we set out to achieve within the next four years.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now