International
New law in Indonesia approves jail term for adultery, abusing govt
Premarital sex would be punishable by up to a year in jail under a new criminal code that the Indonesian Parliament is expected to approve, according to local media sources.
In the upcoming days, the Parliament is expected to pass the Draft Criminal Code (RKUHP).
“Anyone who has intercourse with someone who is not their husband or wife shall be punished for adultery with a maximum imprisonment of 1 (one) year or a maximum fine of category II,” reads article 413, paragraph 1.
However, if the spouse of the adulterer or the parents of their unmarried children file a complaint, the law will go into effect.
Furthermore, according to Article 144, complaints may be withdrawn before the trial court’s examination even starts.
READ ALSO:Death toll in Indonesia earthquake rises above 300
Prior versions of the code were meant to be passed three years ago, but they were met with widespread opposition as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against the legislation, which they claimed would have restricted their freedom of speech.
“We’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values,” Indonesia’s deputy justice minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, was quoted by Reuters as saying.Read more
Cohabitation before marriage is also prohibited, according to Reuters, along with insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any opinions that are at odds with Indonesia’s national ideology.
The meeting between the Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament and the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights took place in November at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.
The country with the largest proportion of Muslims in the world, Indonesia, has numerous local laws that discriminate against LGBT people, women, and religious minorities.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...