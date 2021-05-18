New Miss Universe dismisses marriage claim after 'wedding photos' surfaced online | Ripples Nigeria

The recently crowned Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, has denied she is married after “wedding photos” that could strip her of the beauty title surfaced on the internet.

The 26-year-old Miss Mexico defeated 74 other contestants to take the 2021 Miss Universe crown on Sunday.

However, she is already enmeshed in controversy over her marital status.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the photos taken in 2019 show Andrea posing in a wedding gown and hugging a man in a suit.

The photos have been shared across social media by Mexican publications, sparking controversy.

The wedding rumours started a few hours after Meza was crowned Miss Universe in Florida on Sunday night.

A major rule for the Miss Universe beauty contest is that contestants must be single.

The photos were shared by Andrea and Jorge Saenz in 2019 alongside romantic captions that read like wedding vows.

Jorge wrote in the captions:

“I am immensely grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to meet her at this moment and to cross our path.

“Today a new stage in our lives begins and I am sure that sharing everything with you will make me the happiest person in the world.”

However, after Meza was crowned Miss Universe, the romantic captions were deleted from the photos.

Jorge, a Mexican model, said the pictures were part of an advertising campaign to show off the State of Chihuahua.

He said:

“People, my photo with @andreamezamx is just shooting for @ahchihuahua.

“Please stop with your messages and threats. That photo is from 2019, and it is not edited. It was just a joke. Check @achihuahua profile.”

