New Miss Universe dismisses marriage claim after 'wedding photos' surfaced online | Ripples Nigeria

International
New Miss Universe dismisses marriage claim after ‘wedding photos’ surfaced online
The recently crowned Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, has denied she is married after “wedding photos” that could strip her of the beauty title surfaced on the internet.
The 26-year-old Miss Mexico defeated 74 other contestants to take the 2021 Miss Universe crown on Sunday.
However, she is already enmeshed in controversy over her marital status.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the photos taken in 2019 show Andrea posing in a wedding gown and hugging a man in a suit.
The photos have been shared across social media by Mexican publications, sparking controversy.
The wedding rumours started a few hours after Meza was crowned Miss Universe in Florida on Sunday night.
A major rule for the Miss Universe beauty contest is that contestants must be single.
The photos were shared by Andrea and Jorge Saenz in 2019 alongside romantic captions that read like wedding vows.
READ ALSO: How Mexican beauty emerged Miss Universe 2021
Jorge wrote in the captions:
“I am immensely grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to meet her at this moment and to cross our path.
“Today a new stage in our lives begins and I am sure that sharing everything with you will make me the happiest person in the world.”
However, after Meza was crowned Miss Universe, the romantic captions were deleted from the photos.
Jorge, a Mexican model, said the pictures were part of an advertising campaign to show off the State of Chihuahua.
He said:
“People, my photo with @andreamezamx is just shooting for @ahchihuahua.
“Please stop with your messages and threats. That photo is from 2019, and it is not edited. It was just a joke. Check @achihuahua profile.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season
Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has announced his plans to leave the Premier League club at the end of the...
SportsBusiness: About Madrid’s €1,276m brand value & chances of Wilder being paid for Joshua-Fury fight to go on
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the recently-published ranking of world most valuable club brands, which...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...