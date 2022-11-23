Business
NEW NAIRA NOTES: Banks adjust operating hours, days, to close beyond 4pm
Commercial banks have begun adjusting operating hours and days to help Nigerians deposit their old Naira notes.
Banks across the country operate between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm every working day
But in a notice issued to its customers, Fidelity bank said all its branches would open by 8.00 am and close by 6.00pm on weekdays and the same time for Saturdays, specifically for cash deposits.
The move complies with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) instructions for banks to operate more than the regular hours to ease depositing old Naira notes.
Buhari to unveil new Naira notes on Wednesday
The notice from the fidelity bank reads:
“Following the CBN announcement on the currency redesign exercise, please note that we have reviewed our working hours. You are encouraged to continue to use our e-channels to transact conveniently”.
However, checks by Ripples Nigeria showed that Fidelity bank is not the only commercial bank looking to close by 6pm, others will also open on Saturdays.
Access bank message to it’s customers reads: “In order to beat the new Naira notes deadline of January 31, 2022, our branches will be open for longer hours during the week for your convenience, and they will also be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to receive cash deposits.”
Ecobank also has a similar message: “You can now deposit your old banknotes ahead of the January 31st, 2022 deadline. We will be open from 10am to 3pm”
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) equally sent a message to its customers saying it would begin operations on Saturdays for cash deposits.
The financial institution said all its branches would be open on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm for cash deposits only.
