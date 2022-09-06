New NANS exco begs Buhari to resolve lingering ASUU crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to step in and end the protracted strike by Academic Staff Union of University’s (ASUU) so that students can return to classes.

Usman Barambu, the newly elected President of NANS, made the appeal on Monday in Abuja during a press conference.

Barambu characterized the ongoing conflict between ASUU and the Federal Government, which has lasted for about seven months, as worrying.

He mentioned how the ongoing strikes had a negative impact on the public universities academic schedule.

“Also, It has negatively impacted on the future of Nigerian students, as a programme of four years now would last for six years,” Barambu disclosed.

In a similar vein, Mr. Usman Ayuba, Chairman of the Communiqué Drafting Committee, encouraged Buhari to choose skilled individuals with the knowledge and ability to reverse the trend of insecurity in the nation.

Ayuba also urged the government to propose practical answers to the country’s ongoing conflicts between farmers and herders.

He urged the Ministry of Education to give the sector first priority when allocating funds in order to adhere to the UNESCO norm and recommendation that developing nations devote 26% of their yearly budgets to education.

The students vowed that they would expose any teachers found to be guilty and demanded that they stop engaging in Sex for Marks business.

The ongoing ASUU strike commenced on February 14, 2022.

The varsity teachers are demanding a review of the condition of service, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of salaries, among others.

