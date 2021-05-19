New national carrier to come on stream 2022 – Sirika | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday the country’s new national carrier would become operational in the first quarter of 2022.

Sirika disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The national carrier, according to him, will be run in partnership with the private sector.

The minister added that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Federal Government to postpone the launch of the national carrier initially slated for the end of this year.

The federal government rested the country’s former national carrier, Nigerian Airways, in 2023.

