New N’Delta militant group, Force of Egbesu, emerges, threatens to scuttle 2023 elections

A new militant group which calls itself ‘The Force of Egbesu’ has emerged in the Niger Delta region with a threat to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

The group which released a statement on Saturday, sent a “stern warning” to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, to “do the needful for the wellbeing of the oil-rich region, or else hell would be let loose during the February general elections in the region.”

In the statement signed by the leader of the group who identified himself as “General Gbolodi”, the militants lamented the abandonment meted out to him and his group since 2010 by political leaders on one hand, and the utter neglect of the oil-rich Bashan Clan in the creeks of Niger Delta on the other hand.

“I am calling on the PDP and APC leaders who do not want development in the region to quickly make amends, else it will be too late,” the aggrieved militant leader said.

“I want to particularly call on political leaders of PDP and APC in Bayelsa State, that Bashan Clan is blessed with crude oil with no meaningful development, it remains in shanties.

“They failed in all their promises made to us, I have worked for both the PDP and APC in the state with failed promises; failed promises to me, failed promises to my area.

“I’m issuing this message to President Buhari and Gov. Douye Diri, that if you know what to do to remedy the injustices done us and our oil-rich land, then come to us for dialogue.

“But if you are reluctant to do the needful, I’m coming for you, there shall be no elections in Bashan Clan and other areas in February.

“We are waiting diligently for your understanding, we are waiting for your response to our grievances, that is, the utter neglect and abandonment meted out as punishment to us and the area.

“If it seems good for you to use force on us, we are battle-ready, we’re not afraid of the Pharaohs and Goliaths you have and we’re here waiting for those you will send. We know that death is a syndrome open to all and sundry, we’re ready for war!

“If you failed to reach out to us before the February elections, there will be no elections in Bashan Clan in Southern Ijaw local government area and other parts of the region. Note that it’s not just a threat,” the statement said.

