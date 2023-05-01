New Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu, begs Buhari to free Kanu before leaving office

Newly installed President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, before leaving office on May 29.

The elder statesman who made the appeal during his inauguration as the new leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group in Enugu on Sunday, said the release of the Biafran agitator was “crucial to any discussion and that negotiating any peace while he is in prison will be difficult.”

“It is also important to note that the judiciary has discharged and freed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It will be the joy of many Igbo people and Nigerians to see Mazi Nnamdi Kalu released from detention.

“There is also a report that his health is deteriorating. I feel it is important that he is released to have access to his medical doctors so that he does not die in prison,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He called on the President to exhibit the spirit of forgiveness and unity he has often preached by showing magnanimity in freeing Kanu as that will bring the much needed peace in the South-East region.

