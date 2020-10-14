New police unit to replace SARS is like changing NEPA to PHCN —Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has kicked against the proposed formation of a new unit to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The author who was reacting on Twitter to the announcement by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu who revealed the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team to replace SARS, insisted that SWAT will be like when NEPA was changed to PHCN.

Omokri wrote thus on the social media platform; “The SWAT announced by the @PoliceIGP is a Greek Gift.

READ ALSO: Buhari loses 100,000 followers on Twitter to Reno Omokri’s #UnfollowBuhari campaign

“Without weeding out errant cops and recruiting new blood, who must go through a different and better training than SARS, the SWAT will just be like when NEPA changed to PHCN #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria#SARSMUSTEND.”

Recall that after the disbandment of SARS, the IGP, Mohammed Adamu said that the new SWAT Team will “fill the gaps” arising from the dissolution of much maligned SARS.

He also ordered all operatives of the disbanded SARS to report in Abuja for debriefing and medical examination.

Join the conversation

Opinions