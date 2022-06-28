Politics
New PVC registrations hit 10.4m —INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has recorded a fresh registration of 10,487,972 voters since it commenced the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), bringing to a total 84 million Nigerians who are officially registered to vote.
The Commission while giving a breakdown of the registrants in its CVR update released on Monday night in Abuja, disclosed that so far, 8,631,696 registrants had completed their registrations with 3,250,449 online and 5,381,247 through physical registration.
Also giving a gender breakdown, the electoral body said 4,292,690 males and 4,339,006 females have completed their registrations with 6,081,456 of the figure being youths, while 67,171 are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were also captured.
Read also: MURIC accuses INEC of stopping Muslims from voter’s registration in South-West
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while receiving a visiting team of special representatives of the United Nations Secretary-General led by the Head of the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel region at the INEC headquarters, said the combined total number of registered voters in the remaining 14 countries in West Africa and the Sahel is 73 million, which is 11 million less than Nigeria’s 84 million registered voters.
A visit to the INEC website also confirms that as at 7pm on Monday the figure put out by the Commission the overall number of registered voters standing at 84, 004,084.
CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 11 as at 7am, Monday 27th June 2022.
Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972
Completed Registration: 8,631,696
Type: Online – 3,250,449
Physical – 5,381,247
Male: 4,292,690
Female: 4,339,006
PWDs: 67,171
Youths: 6,081,456 pic.twitter.com/c2fkjGhfvA
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 27, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...