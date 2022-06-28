New PVC registrations hit 10.4m —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has recorded a fresh registration of 10,487,972 voters since it commenced the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), bringing to a total 84 million Nigerians who are officially registered to vote.

The Commission while giving a breakdown of the registrants in its CVR update released on Monday night in Abuja, disclosed that so far, 8,631,696 registrants had completed their registrations with 3,250,449 online and 5,381,247 through physical registration.

Also giving a gender breakdown, the electoral body said 4,292,690 males and 4,339,006 females have completed their registrations with 6,081,456 of the figure being youths, while 67,171 are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were also captured.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while receiving a visiting team of special representatives of the United Nations Secretary-General led by the Head of the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel region at the INEC headquarters, said the combined total number of registered voters in the remaining 14 countries in West Africa and the Sahel is 73 million, which is 11 million less than Nigeria’s 84 million registered voters.

A visit to the INEC website also confirms that as at 7pm on Monday the figure put out by the Commission the overall number of registered voters standing at 84, 004,084.

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 11 as at 7am, Monday 27th June 2022. Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972

Completed Registration: 8,631,696

Type: Online – 3,250,449

Physical – 5,381,247 Male: 4,292,690

Female: 4,339,006

PWDs: 67,171

Youths: 6,081,456 pic.twitter.com/c2fkjGhfvA — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 27, 2022

