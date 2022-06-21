New Senate minority leader emerges to replace Abaribe

The Senate has named Senator Philip Tenimu Aduda, lawmaker representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as the new Minority Leader.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement in two separate letters he read during the plenary on Tuesday.

The letters was signed by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu.

Lawan also announced Senator Chukwuka Utazi as the Senate Minority Whip.

Following the defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) from the PDP, the seat of the Minority Leader was vacant.

More to come…

