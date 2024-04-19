New Super Eagles coach to be unveiled in two weeks —Sports Minister

The wait for a new Super Eagles coach may be coming to an end as Nigeria’s Sports Minister John Enoh has given a deadline.

Speaking during a television show, the minister said the new head coach will be unveiled in the next two weeks unfailingly.

The position has remained vacant since the expiration of Jose Peseiro’s contract at the end of February.

The technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly shortlisted three coaches for the top job, but it is yet to be known when an announcement would be made.

Read Also: Super Eagles drop to 30th in FIFA world rankings

“What I can assure is the senior national team will have a new coach in the next one week or at most two weeks,” the minister told Channels Sports.

Enoh also said the NFF had taken their time to do a thorough job to make sure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 World Cup after a poor start in the qualifying series.

Recall that the Super Eagles played a draw in their first two World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe last December.

“We didn’t qualify for the last World Cup and can’t afford not to be at the next edition.

“The NFF knows what Nigeria lost not being at the last World Cup and are doing everything not to repeat same mistake that will lead to the same disappointment,” Enoh added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now