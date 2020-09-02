New Super Falcons coach to be announced soon, says Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick said a new coach would soon be announced to head the national women’s team, the Super Falcons.

The Falcons, who are the most successful women’s team in Africa, have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Thomas Dennerby in October 2019.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Pinnick said finishing touches were being made to the recruitment process, adding that the other vacant positions in the football house were also receiving attention.

”On the vacant positions in Nigerian football, I’m hopeful that a Technical Director will be announced soon, as we are still having extensive consultations,” the NFF boss wrote via his handle.

“With regards to a Coach for the Super Falcons, Africa’s biggest female football team, Phillips Consulting, in charge of the recruitment process, are putting finishing touches to it and a Coach will be announced soon.

“This also applies to Coaches for the different cadres of our National Teams.

“I’d like to ask that you tarry with us a while.”

He added: “On the home scene, we have been working diligently to develop the league and I’m happy to say the League Management Company has signed a massive deal with a reputable organisation that should see the clubs and the league get empowered.

“Also, the vacant position of the Chief Executive Officer for the league has been filled and will be announced in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, football and other sporting activities had been put on hold in the country since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The curtain is yet to be officially raised.

