New Taraba governor, Kefas, sack LG caretaker committee chairmen

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has ordered the immediate removal of all local government caretaker committee chairmen in the 16 council of the state.

Kefas who announced the sacking of the LG chairmen in a message on Tuesday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, ordered the caretaker chairmen to hand over all government properties to the Heads of Local Government Administration in their respective councils.

“The Executive Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (retd.), has approved the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 16 local government councils in the state,” the statement said.

“The former CTC chairmen have been directed by the governor to hand over all government property in their possession to the Head of Local Government Administration of their respective councils with immediate effect,” it added.

