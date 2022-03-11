New twist as INEC rejects Bello’s letter, says it only knows Buni as APC chairman

The crisis bedeviling the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to fester as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refused to recognize the chairmanship of Niger State Governor, Sani Bello.

This was detailed in a letter by the commission dated 9th March 2022, signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran Anthony, and titled, “Re: Invitation to the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee.”

According to the INEC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State remains the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, and will only correspond with him regarding the internal affairs of the party.

The Commission had, earlier, rejected a letter inviting it to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling party.

Furthermore, the INEC pointed out a glaring omission of the names and signatures of the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC, Buni and Senator John Akpanudoedehe, respectively in the letter of invitation.

This was contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018), the apex electoral body clarified.

INEC also reminded those who wrote and signed the letter of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, “which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, Congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of merger and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.”

It urged the ruling party to note the key issues raised for compliance.

“Please refer to your letter Ref.APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.

“The Commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, Congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective office.

“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards,” the letter read.

This is the latest in the series of upheavals plaguing the leadership ranks of the APC with some governors scheming to overthrow Buni in order to install Bello as the Chairman of the CECPC.

In line with this, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, during an interview with Channels TV, intimated that the majority of the Governors including President Muhammadu Buhari are in favour of Buni’s ouster.

