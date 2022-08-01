Entertainment
New twist in Big Brother’s House, as fake housemates unveiled
On Sunday, two ‘fake’ housemates were introduced to join the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition.
The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced to the viewers that Biggie had come up with a new plot twist to the game.
Here are the two fake housemates.
Read also: Five talking points from BBNaija Level Up week 1
Deji
Deji says he is in a complicated relationship. According to the Lagos State indigene, he screamed when he got the call to be part of the season. Interestingly, he has auditioned twice.
He plans to bring all the right vibes into the house. He says he is ready to mingle while in the house.
Modella
Modella says she is the content queen the house needs. She is going to bring all the vibes to the show. She doesn’t believe in love at first sight. Modella is from Osun state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...