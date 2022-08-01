New twist in Big Brother’s House, as fake housemates unveiled

On Sunday, two ‘fake’ housemates were introduced to join the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up competition.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced to the viewers that Biggie had come up with a new plot twist to the game.

Here are the two fake housemates.

Deji

Deji says he is in a complicated relationship. According to the Lagos State indigene, he screamed when he got the call to be part of the season. Interestingly, he has auditioned twice.

He plans to bring all the right vibes into the house. He says he is ready to mingle while in the house.

Modella

Modella says she is the content queen the house needs. She is going to bring all the vibes to the show. She doesn’t believe in love at first sight. Modella is from Osun state.

