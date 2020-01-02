NEW YEAR DAY: 17 injured in Ogun auto crashes —FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Thursday that at least 17 persons sustained various degrees of injury in different accidents across Ogun State on New Year Day.

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said in a statement that a total of five auto crashes were recorded across Ogun State on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The first crash occurred at about 2230hrs along the Abeokuta – Lagos Expressway within the old Tollgate at Otta.

“Three persons – two men and one woman – were involved. One person, a man sustained an injury, but no death was recorded from the crash. Two vehicles were involved with registration number GGE890XE, a DAF TRAILER and a motorcycle with no registration number.

“The suspected cause was a brake failure. The injured victim was rescued to the General Hospital Otta for medical attention.

“The second crash occurred at about 0830hrs by Kilometer 38 Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway near Gepee Company, Otta.

“A total of four persons were involved, all male adults. None of them sustained injury neither was any death recorded. Two vehicles were involved with registration number SGE659XL, a Mack Truck and a Dangote Howo Truck with registration number FGE119ZS. The suspected cause of the crash was a brake failure.

“The third crash occurred at about 1400hrs along the Sagamu – Abeokuta Road by Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Abeokuta.

“The lone crash involved a Toyota Sienna Bus with registration number FKJ 928FN.

A total of 11 persons were involved which comprised six women, two men, and three children. Only one person was injured, a woman with no death recorded from the crash.

The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to a loss of control.

“The fourth crash occurred at about 1450hrs on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway around the Mountain Top University. A total of 24 persons were involved which comprised of 16 men, six women, and two male children.

“A total of nine persons – five men and four women- were injured. No death was recorded from the crash. Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers BD235JJN, a Mazda Bus, and SMK871AH, a Ford SUV. The suspected cause of the crash was a speed that led to a loss of control.

“The injured victims were rescued to Divine Trust “Hospital, Ibafo, near Mowe for medical attention.

“The fifth crash occurred at about 1830hrs along the Abeokuta – Lagos Expressway within the old Tollgate at Otta”.

“A total of 10 persons were involved which comprised eight men and two women. Six persons – four men and two women sustained an injury in the accident.

“No death was recorded in the accidents.”

