New Year: Sultan directs Muslims to look out for new moon Sunday

The Sultan of Sokoto,  Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH on Sunday.

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the directive in a statement issued on Saturday by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

The statement read: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, August 8, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443AH.

READ ALSO: Sultan of Sokoto decries insecurity, high cost of living, in Nigeria

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The sighting of the new moon of Muharram will usher in the New Year 1443 AH in Islam.

 

