International
New York gov, Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations
New York City Governor, Andrew Cuomo, on Tuesday, stepped down from the position over alleged sexual harassment.
The state’s attorney general had earlier released a document detailing multiple accusations of sexual harassment against the embattled governor.
In a televised address, Cuomo said the decision to resign from the position was the right thing to do in the circumstances.
READ ALSO: Probe indicts New York Gov Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women
He said: “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to the government, and therefore, that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you.”
The governor’s resignation takes effect in 14 days.
In his absence, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, will serve the rest of his term.
