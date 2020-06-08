New Zealand now free of COVID-19, set to lift remaining restrictions

New Zealand has announced that it is free from the deadly COVID-19 virus as it no longer has any active cases of the disease with the last case reported on May 22 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said that New Zealand will lift its last remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus at midnight (12:00 GMT) when the country will return to Level 1 on its four level systems of alerts.

Ardern said New Zealand had introduced a strict lockdown 75 days ago with the aim of getting to a level “where life feels as normal as it can in the midst of a global pandemic. Today, I can announce that the cabinet has agreed we can now move to Level 1.”

It said its International borders will remain closed given the challenge of COVID-19 around the world.

“There’s no denying this is a milestone,” Ardern said. “Thank you, New Zealand.”

