International Latest

New Zealand now free of COVID-19, set to lift remaining restrictions

June 8, 2020
Leaders react to killings during terrorist attack on 2 mosques in New Zealand
By Ripples Nigeria

New Zealand has announced that it is free from the deadly COVID-19 virus as it no longer has any active cases of the disease with the last case reported on May 22 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said that New Zealand will lift its last remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus at midnight (12:00 GMT) when the country will return to Level 1 on its four level systems of alerts.

Ardern said New Zealand had introduced a strict lockdown 75 days ago with the aim of getting to a level “where life feels as normal as it can in the midst of a global pandemic. Today, I can announce that the cabinet has agreed we can now move to Level 1.”

READ ALSO: Africa’s COVID-19 cases now 175,000 —WHO

It said its International borders will remain closed given the challenge of COVID-19 around the world.

“There’s no denying this is a milestone,” Ardern said. “Thank you, New Zealand.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!