New Zealand to ban TikTok from lawmakers’ devices

New Zealand is set to join a growing list of countries to ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from lawmakers’ devices due to security concerns.

The ban will come into effect on March 31 and is expected to apply to all devices with access to the parliamentary network.

Parliamentary Service chief executive, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, stated that the risks posed by the app were “not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment.”

This is New Zealand joining other nations such as Canada, Britain, the United States, and the European Commission in banning TikTok from government-issued devices amid fears that data could be viewed by officials in Beijing.

READ ALSO:France slaps TikTok with $5.4m fine. 2 other stories and a trivia

Ripples Nigeria understands that the impact of social media on children and teenagers is gaining attention across the world.

Short video streaming platform, TikTok, has come under scrutiny due to its popularity among younger generations.

The ban by New Zealand further highlights the growing recognition of the potential risks associated with the app, particularly in government settings.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now