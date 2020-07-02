New Zealand’s health minister resigns after COVID-19 lockdown blunders

New Zealand’s health minister David Clark has been forced to resign after criticism of the government’s response to the COVID-19 virus and his own breaches of lockdown rules.

Moments after throwing in the towel, Clark who had already been demoted after breaking rules to take his family to the beach, said continuing in his role was distracting from the government’s overall response to the pandemic.

Mr Clark said: “I take full responsibility for decisions made and taken during my time as Minister of Health.”

He said that now was the appropriate time to move on, with no evidence of community transmission in the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardernon Thursday accepted Clark’s decision to resign, saying it was “essential our health leadership has the confidence of the New Zealand public”.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins will take charge of the health department until the country’s election in September.

