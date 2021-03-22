 Newcomers Bankole, Daniels, Omisore appointed into APC committee | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Newcomers Bankole, Daniels, Omisore appointed into APC committee

Published

49 mins ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankola, former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniels and a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore into its 61-man contact and strategy committee.

Their appointment is coming few weeks after they left their respective parties for the APC.

The committee, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday by the Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badru as chairman while Dr. Ikechi Emenike will serve as secretary.

The committee, according to reports, is expected to develop strategies that will place the party in vantage position in the public domain and develop a timeline and framework for implementation of its recommendations.

READ ALSO: Ex-House of Reps speaker, Bankole to join APC, meets Buni, Badaru

In a statement on Monday by the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the party said the development was part of ongoing efforts by the Caretaker Committee to rebuild and reposition the party.

Other members of the committee are the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; 11 Governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council and some party chieftains.

Opinions

