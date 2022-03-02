NEWS ANALYSIS… NNPC stuck between insufficient fuel base and logistics problem

Two weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited assured Nigerians that fuel scarcity would end in “few days”, long queues continue to greet fuel stations in Nigeria.

The long queues were as a result of an adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imported into the country allegedly by MRS, Oando, Duke Oil, and Britanny-U according to NNPC Limited – causing a halt in sales of petrol by retail stations.

Although Ripples Nigeria had reported a statement by MRS faulting NNPC Limited and its subsidiary, Duke Oil, for the contaminated oil which was discovered only after retailers havd began selling to persons and motorists three weeks ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, a trip to some fuel stations, NNPC and Oando, in Ifo, a local government area of Ogun State saw Nigerians on series of long queues, while cars waiting to be fuelled took over a lane on the road.

This experience by also shared by residents in Lagos and some other states in Nigeria, with many expressing their frustration about the fuel scarcity on their social media accounts.

It was gathered that the congested fuel stations have been recording long queues in the morning, afternoon, and late into the night despite the government-run oil firm commencing distribution of one billion litres of fuel to ease scarcity on February 15.

Distribution struggles affecting NNPC?

After one billion litres of fuel was distributed, the oil firm’s Group Executive Director, Downstream, Adetunji Adeyemi, assured the fuel sufficiency level above 30 days, which is the national target would be restored.

However, two weeks after distribution began, long queues have remained in retailing stations, and doesn’t portray Nigeria as near fuel sufficient at the moment as stated by Adeyemi.

This raises concerns that Nigeria is probably struggling with distribution, as Ripples Nigeria had gathered from the head, NNPC Limited Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Muhammad, during a press briefing in Abuja, that more “vessels with clean fuel are coming through” to replace the contaminated PMS.

However, Muhammad couldn’t guaranty a timely end of the fuel scarcity, citing distribution logistics “take some time”, which means retailing stations might receive the products late.

He made this comment two days before the commencement of the fuel distribution – leaving Nigerians with either of two conclusions; the country is not fuel sufficient or NNPC Limited is struggling with logistics.

