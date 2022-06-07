News of Lawan imposition as consensus candidate was a media creation —APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified the reports about the imposition of Senate Chairman, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s presidential candidate by its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

This was made known on Tuesday, by Musawa Hannatu, Secretary, APC Presidential Screening Committee, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

According to Hannatu, the reports were conjured by the media, considering Adamu did not issue an official declaration towards that effect.

“The Chairman of the party is very honourable and experienced politician. Whatever the media has reported has not been ratified by the party officially. In no way has the Chairman issued any declaration and unless the party takes a definitive position, we should take it with a grain of salt.

“Furthermore, if it was made, we don’t know the context and we urge caution. The party has put up mechanisms in order to reconcile the party after the primaries because every stakeholder is invaluable going into an election with a credible opposition. The APC is gonna come out more united after the primaries,” the APC scribe noted.

She further expressed confidence on the process of the primaries, pledging fairness over the emergence of the candidate to represent the party in the 2023 polls.

“What we are going through in our country is an evolution in order to get to a place whereby the system is fair on all Nigerians. The APC is a democratic party which is why we have these primaries in order to give every aspirant a level playing ground.

“We screened 23 incredible patriots who wanted to lead the country. The reports on disqualification were not true; every aspirant was cleared. Every aspirants were asked the same questions while they met the requirements. Due to the opposition of Atiku, we gave 13 suggestions regarding that issue,” she stated.

