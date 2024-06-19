NEWS REVIEW…: Wike: When godfatherism goes wrong – A tale of power struggle in Rivers

Introduction:

Godfatherism, a phenomenon where a powerful individual exerts significant influence over political affairs, has been a longstanding feature of Nigeria’s political landscape. However, when this influence is wielded unchecked, it can lead to catastrophic consequences.

The ongoing saga in Rivers State, where former Governor Nyesom Wike is locked in a bitter struggle with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers of unchecked godfatherism.

Background:

Wike, who served as governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023, has been accused of attempting to maintain a stranglehold on the state’s politics even after leaving office. His handpicked successor, Governor Fubara, has refused to kowtow to Wike’s demands, leading to a protracted battle for control. The crisis has snowballed, with Rivers elders and youths turning against Wike, accusing him of attempting to undermine the state’s democratic institutions.

Running Battle:

The conflict between Wike and Fubara began shortly after the latter’s inauguration, with Wike seeking to exert influence over key appointments and policy decisions. Fubara’s refusal to acquiesce has led to a series of verbal and legal salvos, with both sides trading accusations of treachery and betrayal.

Rivers Elders and Youths Turn Against Wike:

In a surprising twist, prominent Rivers elders and youths have publicly denounced Wike’s actions, accusing him of attempting to perpetuate a culture of godfatherism. Stakeholders, including traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and youth groups, have condemned Wike’s behavior as “antithetical to democratic principles.”

READ ALSO:NEWS REVIEW: Atiku’s shift on zoning: A calculated move or genuine party loyalty?

Important Quotes for Your Rivers crisis:

– “Wike’s actions are a clear attempt to undermine our democratic institutions. We will not stand idly by while he tries to perpetuate a culture of godfatherism.” – Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers

– “We thought Wike was a democrat, but his actions have shown that he is averse to allowing anyone else to lead. He wants to be the only godfather in Rivers State.” – Dr. Chidi Okere, President, Rivers State Civil Society Organizations

– “We, the youths of Rivers State, reject Wike’s brand of godfatherism. We want a government that is accountable to the people, not one that is beholden to a single individual.” – Comrade Ibuchi Okafor, President, Rivers State Youth Council

Conclusion:

The crisis in Rivers State serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked godfatherism. Wike’s attempts to maintain a stranglehold on the state’s politics has led to widespread condemnation and resistance. As the battle for control continues, it is clear that the people of Rivers State will no longer tolerate the whims of a single individual. The era of godfatherism in Rivers State is coming to an end, and a new era of democratic governance is on the horizon.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now