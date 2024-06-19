Politics
NEWS REVIEW…: Wike: When godfatherism goes wrong – A tale of power struggle in Rivers
Introduction:
Godfatherism, a phenomenon where a powerful individual exerts significant influence over political affairs, has been a longstanding feature of Nigeria’s political landscape. However, when this influence is wielded unchecked, it can lead to catastrophic consequences.
The ongoing saga in Rivers State, where former Governor Nyesom Wike is locked in a bitter struggle with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers of unchecked godfatherism.
Background:
Wike, who served as governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023, has been accused of attempting to maintain a stranglehold on the state’s politics even after leaving office. His handpicked successor, Governor Fubara, has refused to kowtow to Wike’s demands, leading to a protracted battle for control. The crisis has snowballed, with Rivers elders and youths turning against Wike, accusing him of attempting to undermine the state’s democratic institutions.
Running Battle:
The conflict between Wike and Fubara began shortly after the latter’s inauguration, with Wike seeking to exert influence over key appointments and policy decisions. Fubara’s refusal to acquiesce has led to a series of verbal and legal salvos, with both sides trading accusations of treachery and betrayal.
Rivers Elders and Youths Turn Against Wike:
In a surprising twist, prominent Rivers elders and youths have publicly denounced Wike’s actions, accusing him of attempting to perpetuate a culture of godfatherism. Stakeholders, including traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and youth groups, have condemned Wike’s behavior as “antithetical to democratic principles.”
READ ALSO:NEWS REVIEW: Atiku’s shift on zoning: A calculated move or genuine party loyalty?
Important Quotes for Your Rivers crisis:
– “Wike’s actions are a clear attempt to undermine our democratic institutions. We will not stand idly by while he tries to perpetuate a culture of godfatherism.” – Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers
– “We thought Wike was a democrat, but his actions have shown that he is averse to allowing anyone else to lead. He wants to be the only godfather in Rivers State.” – Dr. Chidi Okere, President, Rivers State Civil Society Organizations
– “We, the youths of Rivers State, reject Wike’s brand of godfatherism. We want a government that is accountable to the people, not one that is beholden to a single individual.” – Comrade Ibuchi Okafor, President, Rivers State Youth Council
Conclusion:
The crisis in Rivers State serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked godfatherism. Wike’s attempts to maintain a stranglehold on the state’s politics has led to widespread condemnation and resistance. As the battle for control continues, it is clear that the people of Rivers State will no longer tolerate the whims of a single individual. The era of godfatherism in Rivers State is coming to an end, and a new era of democratic governance is on the horizon.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...