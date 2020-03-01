Newsapers’ll beam spotlight on malaria when clueless Buhari prioritises health sector, Aisha Yesufu tells Garba

The co-coordinator of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Aisha Yesufu has reacted to Garba Shehu’s comment on when Nigerian newspapers would beam spotlight on malaria.

Shehu, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, had in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday said:

“This morning’s newspapers, all of them have Coronavirus as the lead, cover story.

“When will they bring the spotlight to bear on 822 who are killed by malaria everyday in Nigeria?”

But replying in a post on her Twitter handle-@aishayesufu, she told Shehu that the newspapers will do that:

“When the incompetent, clueless, corrupt, inept and failure #ICCIF Major General Buhari @MBuhari that you work for decide to prioritise health sector the way he prioritises his healthcare in the United Kingdom”

Aisha Yesufu is one of the few female activist in Nigeria who have criticised Buhari over the perceived failures of his government.

