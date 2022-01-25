‘Next jubilation moment not too far’ – Iwobi tells fans after Nigeria’s AFCON exit

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has let out a few words of encouragement to fans and wellwishers following the national team’s shock defeat to Tunisia last Sunday.

The Eagles were beaten 1-0 by a Covid-ravaged Tunisia side to be knocked out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon.

Iwobi was shown a red card in the game after the VAR reviewed a yellow card given him following a rough tackle on a Tunisian player.

The defeat came as a rude shock to many, especially as the Austin Eguavoen team had won all three group games to draw one of the four best losers in the round of 16, but failed to progress.

“Moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish. As much as it’s a part of football,” said Iwobi after the team returned to Nigeria.

“We came for more, our fans who shared these moments with us both in Cameroon and across the world deserved more!

“The beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far around the corner.

“We will be back to fight for our nation, stronger. We owe it to you, and I owe it to myself. Thank you for all the words of support & encouragement – it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Meanwhile, captain of the team, Ahmed Musa also consoled his fans, promising that the Eagles would do better in their next outing.

”In life, things wouldn’t always go the way we want them to and that’s something we have to accept however hard it is. We gave our 100% & unfortunately that wasn’t good enough to take us through.

“We won’t give up, we will do better next time. Thanks for all your support and prayers,“ he tweeted.

Up next for the team will be the 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana in March.

