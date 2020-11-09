Next US govt should make up for Trump’s mistakes –Iran

The President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has stated that the next US administration should use the opportunity to make up for President Donald Trump’s mistakes.

Tensions have spiked between the US and Iran since 2018, when Trump exited a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and then reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

“Trump’s damaging policy has been opposed … by the American people. The next US administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying.

In a related development, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Biden to “strengthen” Palestinian-US relations, which have collapsed during Trump’s term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas urged the incoming administration “to strengthen the Palestinian-American relationship,” and to strive for the Middle East “peace, stability and security”.

