Neymar, Di Maria star as PSG beat Leipzig to reach first ever UCL final

Neymar put up a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semifinal win against RB Leipzig in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

The French champions defeated the Bundesliga wonder team 3-0 to reach their first ever final in the competition.

Leipzig, who are playing in the semifinal of the competition having only been around for just 11 years, had a higher possession of the ball and more shots on target but lost.

PSG will now face either Bayern Munich or Olympique Lyon in the final.

Goals from Marquinhos, Angel di Maria and Juan Bernat helped the French side seal the victory.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar terrorized the Leipzig backline, with Di Maria also making an assist to land the Man of the Match award.

Five-time winners Bayern Munich play Lyon in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

