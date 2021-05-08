Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025 | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025
Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season.
Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 giants in a world-record £200m deal from Barcelona in 2017, was in his final year of that initial contract.
Speaking on the reason he chose to extend his stay in Paris, the Brazilian said he looks forward to winning more titles with the club, adding that he is happy to continue.
“I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain,” said Neymar on signing his new contract.
Read Also: Neymar, Mbappe score five in rescheduled Basaksehir tie as PSG win UCL group
“I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.
“These are things that make me believe even more in this great project.
“I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here.”
Neymar has scored 85 goals and registered 51 assists in 112 games for PSG, helping the club to three league titles and reaching the final of the Champions League last season.
PSG are currently chasing a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title. They are four points behind leaders Lille with a game in hand.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Rooney optimistic about next season after Derby survive on dramatic final day
Wayne Rooney’s Derby County escaped relegation from the English Championship after a dramatic 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday on...
Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025
Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season. Neymar,...
Osimhen nets first Serie A brace to help Napoli stay in race for UCL spot
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored twice in a thrilling Serie A encounter to help Napoli beat Spezia on Saturday....
Nine clubs accept UEFA sanctions over Super League involvement
Nine of the original 12 clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League (ESL) have accepted the financial...
Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Leicester...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...