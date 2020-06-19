Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona, ordered to pay former club €6.7m

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar has been ordered to pay the sum of 6.7m euros to Barcelona after a court in Spain ruled in favour of the club.

28-year-old Neymar had filed the lawsuit against the La Liga club shortly after his transfer to PSG, claiming he was owed 43.6m euros in loyalty bonuses.

But Neymar, who left Spain in 2017, can still appeal against the decision.

Neymar moved from Barca to PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros, but there had been reports of the Spanish side planning to bring him back to Camp Nou.

“Barcelona expresses its satisfaction with the verdict,” said the club’s statement on Friday.

The Brazil forward had also made a complaint to world governing body FIFA after Barca refused to pay him the bonuses.

But Fifa did not take any action, saying it would leave the case to the courts.

