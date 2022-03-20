Neymar, Mbappe in action as PSG suffer 3-0 defeat to Monaco

Star forwards, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both in action for Paris Saint-Germain in their stunning defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The league leaders slipped to their biggest defeat of the season with a dismal display as they fell 3-0 in Monaco.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for the hosts, flicking in a near-post cross and converting a late penalty. He also assisted Kevin Volland for Monaco’s second.

Read Also: Real Madrid complete incredible comeback to knock PSG out of Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions, including their defeat in Madrid which forced them out of the Champions League.

Argentina star, Lionel Messi was absentnin the game on Sunday, but with the other players present with a few chances, PSG were second best throughout.

PSG still remain well clear at the top of the table with 65 points from 29 games, 15 points ahead of Rennes, and also Marseille and Nice, who meet later on Sunday.

Monaco move up to seventh on 44 points.

