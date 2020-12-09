Neymar, Mbappe score five in rescheduled Basaksehir tie as PSG win UCL group

Brazil forward, Neymar scored three goals for Paris Saint-Germain in their rescheduled Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir in Paris.

France forward, Kylian Mbappe also joined in destroying the Turkish side as he netted twice to help PSG beat their visitors 5-1.

The game, which was the final tie on group H, was suspended in the 14th minute on Tuesday after claim of racism forced the players to walk off the pitch.

The rescheduled encounter was to determine the winners and runners-up of the group, as RB Leipzig’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the other game of the group had already sealed the German’s qualification for the knockout round.

With the 5-1 victory, PSG finish with 12 points, same as Leipzig, but with a superior goal difference, hence emerge winners of the group.

Manchester United, who finish third in the group, will drop to the continental sexond-tier competition, the Europa League; while Basaksehir are out.

Meanwhile, the European football governing body, UEFA has delved into the allegation of racism that surrounded the initial suspension of the game.

At the restart on Wednesday, with new set of officials, the players of both teams took a knee around the centre circle before the game kicked off.

