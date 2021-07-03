Neymar rues Jesus red card as Brazil, Peru set up Copa America semi clash

Brazil have set up a Copa America semifinal clash with Peru after beating Chile 1-0 in their quarterfinal meeting.

Hosts Brazil scored early in the second half but had Gabriel Jesus sent off in the 48th minute, leaving Chile with a numerical advantage.

But the team held on to their lead which came through Tolentino Coelho de Lima, and saw off Chile to reach the last four of the tournament.

“Jesus was just bad luck,” said Brazil forward Neymar after the win against Chile.

“He had his eye on the ball, not on the man, and unfortunately, he was sent off.

“Every day that goes by we have tests to make us stronger, to prove that we can play under all kinds of circumstances.

“Chile are a good team, they have great players and it is very difficult with a man less. Everyone deserves praise – the defence, the midfield, the forwards.

“We managed to withstand something that rarely happens to this team. It was a big test for us.”

Brazil will now face Peru in the semifinal.

Peru came through an action-packed game against Paraguay in another quarterfinal game which ended 3-3 after extra time, forcing the game into penalty shootout.

Paraguay missed with three of their spot-kicks before Miguel Trauco scored the decisive penalty for Peru.

