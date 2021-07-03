Sports
Neymar rues Jesus red card as Brazil, Peru set up Copa America semi clash
Brazil have set up a Copa America semifinal clash with Peru after beating Chile 1-0 in their quarterfinal meeting.
Hosts Brazil scored early in the second half but had Gabriel Jesus sent off in the 48th minute, leaving Chile with a numerical advantage.
But the team held on to their lead which came through Tolentino Coelho de Lima, and saw off Chile to reach the last four of the tournament.
“Jesus was just bad luck,” said Brazil forward Neymar after the win against Chile.
“He had his eye on the ball, not on the man, and unfortunately, he was sent off.
Read Also: Neymar stars as Brazil thrash Covid-affected Venezuela in Copa America opener
“Every day that goes by we have tests to make us stronger, to prove that we can play under all kinds of circumstances.
“Chile are a good team, they have great players and it is very difficult with a man less. Everyone deserves praise – the defence, the midfield, the forwards.
“We managed to withstand something that rarely happens to this team. It was a big test for us.”
Brazil will now face Peru in the semifinal.
Peru came through an action-packed game against Paraguay in another quarterfinal game which ended 3-3 after extra time, forcing the game into penalty shootout.
Paraguay missed with three of their spot-kicks before Miguel Trauco scored the decisive penalty for Peru.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....