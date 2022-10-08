Neymar targets sixth World Cup title for Brazil in Qatar

Neymar said he was targeting triumph in the coming FIFA World Cup with the Selecao of Brazil.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set kickoff on 20 November and end on 18 December in the middle east state of Qatar.

Neymar, who has netted 74 goals in 120 games for the Selecao, is optimistic that despite the toughness of the competition, his country would win.

Brazil last won World Cup glory 2002 in Korea/Japan, their fifth title in the global showpiece.

Speaking with Paris Saint-Germain TV, Neymar said he intends to win everything for the club and for his country this season.

“I’m very happy to have started my season well, whether it was with Paris Saint-Germain or the Brazilian national team,” he said.

“The goal this year is to win with both teams, to win everything with Paris and Brazil. The World Cup is coming up and we know how tough the competition is.”

Neymar has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in nine French Ligue 1 games this season.

Brazil are in Group G together with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

If Brazil succeeds in Qatar, they will be adding yet another global glory to their victories in Sweden 1958, Chile 1962, Mexico ’70, USA ’94 and Korea/Japan 2002.

