Neymar to undergo surgery, set to miss rest of season

French club, Paris St-Germain have announced that their striker Neymar will be undergoing a surgery on an ankle injury he sustained.

The Brazilian, who was carried off with an injured right ankle during PSG win over Lille last month, is set to miss the rest of the season with the injury.

The club pointed out that the 31-year-old had suffered several “instances of instability in his right ankle” over recent years, adding that it would be three to four months before he could resume training.

Recall that Neymar missed two of Brazil’s matches at the 2022 World Cup after being injured in their opening group match against Serbia.

The former Barcelona player also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

He has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals and contributed another 10 assists for PSG, who are eight points clear at the top of the table as they seek an 11th French top-flight title.

They take on German side Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first fixture.

