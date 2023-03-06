Sports
Neymar to undergo surgery, set to miss rest of season
French club, Paris St-Germain have announced that their striker Neymar will be undergoing a surgery on an ankle injury he sustained.
The Brazilian, who was carried off with an injured right ankle during PSG win over Lille last month, is set to miss the rest of the season with the injury.
The club pointed out that the 31-year-old had suffered several “instances of instability in his right ankle” over recent years, adding that it would be three to four months before he could resume training.
Read Also: Messi scores late winner, Neymar injured as PSG end winless run
Recall that Neymar missed two of Brazil’s matches at the 2022 World Cup after being injured in their opening group match against Serbia.
The former Barcelona player also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.
He has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals and contributed another 10 assists for PSG, who are eight points clear at the top of the table as they seek an 11th French top-flight title.
They take on German side Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first fixture.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...