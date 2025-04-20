NFF, billionaire gift Flamingos N6m after win over Algeria

The U-17 Women’s national football team, the Flamingos have been gifted the sum of N6,000,000 by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and billionaire businessman Kunle Soname.

The cash gift came after Flamingos thrashed Algeria 4-0 in the first leg of their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round tie at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday.

Queen Joseph netted a brace, while Zainab Raji and Aishat Animashaun scored one each for Nigeria in the encounter.

NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau announced the cash gift after the game. He explained that that the sum of N2m was from the NFF while the sum of N4m was a gift from Soname.

The Bankole Olowookere side will face the Algerians again in the reverse fixture at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida next Friday.

The overall winners of the tie will earn a berth at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

