NFF charges W’Cup-bound Flying Eagles to win AFCON trophy

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has expressed his delight over the Flying Eagles’ qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Nigerian side, who are seven-time champions, advanced after edging out defending champions Senegal 3-1 on penalties in their quarter-final clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday.

Gusau has also asked the team to now channel their attention to winning the AFCON trophy.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt emerged as the hero, making two crucial saves during the shootout to secure the victory.

Following the triumph, Gusau urged the team to shift focus toward clinching the tournament title.

“The ticket to the World Cup was the first objective and we have achieved that. The second objective is to win the trophy, and after congratulating the team for their effort, I have reminded them that the country is waiting for them to bring the trophy back home,” Gusau told thenff.com.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s squad will now face the winner of the South Africa vs. DR Congo quarter-final in the semi-final fixture scheduled for Thursday in Ismailia.

