NFF denies appointing Amokachi, says Bewarang remains Technical Director

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked news making the rounds that it appointed ex international, Daniel Amokachi as its Technical Adviser.

The football house stated that Mr. Bitrus Bewarang remains the Technical Director, and that at no time has it called for applications from candidates for the position, not to talk of appointing anyone into the post.

“This clarification becomes necessary against the background of wide-circulating but totally misleading reports of the appointment of Mr. Daniel Amokachi as head of NFF technical department,” Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, said in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The NFF has been bemused by this unfounded story, which no doubt must have embarrassed Mr. Amokachi himself.”

Read Also: Nigerians react to Anthony Joshua’s acquisition of NIN

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Amokachi as ambassador of Nigerian Football.

And to that, Yusuf, who is also a member of the executive committee of the NFF, said: “Mr. Amokachi richly deserves the appointment as someone who served our dear nation meritoriously on the field of play as a player and coach.”

Speaking also on the matter in Abuja, was NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

“Ambassador Amokachi no doubt deserves all the regard and respect befitting his new role as an ambassador. He should not be dragged into needless controversies such as this. The NFF, once more, enjoins the generality of the media to retain the important work ethic of fact-checking and verification, and beware of empty wildfires lit by obscure online cells that lack any iota of credibility,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions